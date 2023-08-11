Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob shows a dark side after mix-up causes him to flip

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal that a mix-up at the B&B leaves Bob showing his darker side. But is he really to blame?

Meanwhile, Noah receives some news that surprises him, and Lydia has an idea that doesn’t impress Samson.

Also, as Laurel recovers from her ordeal, what has become of Colin?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Bob just can’t move on (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob gets angry

As Bob struggles to get over Wendy’s affair with Liam, last night saw him hit out again when he caught the pair together at the surgery. Although it was entirely innocent, Bob just can’t cope seeing them together.

He is continuing to find it hard as the episode picks up tonight. Things between him and Wendy are still tense and Bernice’s presence isn’t helping.

As another incident is once again misinterpreted and causes confusion, Bob boils over.

He can’t contain himself any more and shows a darker side to the cheeky chappy we know and love. Can anyone help him through this? And can he ever forgive Wendy and move on?

Dan and Amelia didn’t go, but what will Noah think? (Credit: ITV)

Noah gets news

After Dan and Amelia went on the run for all of half an hour last night, Noah is still non-the-wiser that his girlfriend almost fled.

In the end, Dan realised he had to face the music for what he did to Lloyd and drove him, Amelia and Esther back to the village. Amelia was devastated as she knows it means Dan will go to prison.

But as Noah remains oblivious to their escape plan, some news hits him that knocks him for six. What has he found out? And is it to do with Amelia?

Samson isn’t impressed with Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Lydia’s idea does not impress in Emmerdale spoilers tonight

It’s fair to say Samson has not taken to being a dad. But Lydia is determined to do right by their grandchild, Esther.

However, when she comes up with a plan, Samson is less than impressed – and he makes his feelings clear. Can they find a way forward?

Laurel recovers

After Laurel escaped Colin‘s clutches and he was taken away by police, she tries to get back to normal.

It’s tough going after the ordeal she’s been through, but can Jai and her kids help her through?

And what will become of Colin? Will he go to prison for his actions? Or get the help he clearly needs?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!