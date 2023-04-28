Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Chas Dingle is to make a huge offer to brother Caleb Milligan. But just what is she proposing? And will Caleb accept?

Elsewhere, Tom King’s return to the village continues to make waves as he and Belle Dingle make further plans together. But does Tom have an ulterior motive?

Chas offers Caleb a place to live… but will he accept? (Credit: ITV)

Chas makes Caleb an offer

Caleb has been keeping busy since moving into the village, with the revelation that he’s working with secret son Nicky to scam Kim Tate out of her money and estate. Meanwhile, Chas was left reeling by ex-husband Paddy’s own news – that he wants to apply for a joint no-fault divorce.

As their stories converge, Chas senses an opportunity in half-brother Caleb. As they talk at the bar, Chas asks Caleb to move into the Woolpack with her. Caleb agrees.

But, with all of his spinning plates with Nicky and the Kim Tate scam, will Caleb come to regret his decision? And how will Chas react when she comes to learn what Caleb is really up to?

Tom King is back on the scene, following last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Tom and Belle hit it off

Last night’s episode saw the unexpected return of Tom King. As Belle’s former flame watched her from afar, he stepped up and the pair flirted happily as they chatted.

Tom and Belle previously dated, before splitting amidst a series of explosive revelations. After Jimmy and Nicola conspired to send him away to Saudi Arabia to live with his mother (Colleen King), Tom kidnapped Belle. Their tumultuous relationship came to an abrupt end thanks to their disapproving parents, with Tom finally leaving the village.

But, as this storyline continues, Tom and Belle reconnect and get along in tonight’s episode. As they keep flirting, they agree to meet up tomorrow.

Is a rekindled romance on the cards for Tom and Belle? And is Tom hiding something from his former flame?

