Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that, amidst their revenge plot against Kim Tate, Nicky makes a huge promise to secret dad Caleb Milligan. What are the pair up to now?

As the episode begins, the village reckons with the events of Charity and Mack’s wedding yesterday, and Chloe giving birth. Elsewhere, Laurel senses that something is amiss with Marshall. Meanwhile, Wendy offers Brenda some advice.

It was recently revealed that Caleb and Nicky are working together (Credit: ITV)

Nicky makes Caleb a promise

As this storyline continues, Caleb and Nicky continue to plot Kim’s downfall. As their plans gather pace, Nicky makes Caleb a massive promise.

With Caleb working on Kim, Nicky has been attempting to wrangle Gabby out of her side of the business too, starting with their engagement. This week’s episodes saw Gabby question Nicky’s motives as she revealed that she wants a big, splashy occasion.

Nicky has been forced to go along with Gabby’s demands, with Caleb egging him on. But how far will Nicky go for his father? And what promise exactly does he make to Caleb?

Laurel senses that something isn’t right with Marshall (Credit: ITV)

Laurel senses something’s not right

As Marshall continues to struggle with his sexuality and relationship to dad Colin. His conniving father recently tried to win him back, claiming that he couldn’t be certain he’s gay until he’d actually kissed a girl – resulting in a desperate date with Cathy.

While Marshall and Cathy’s ‘date’ ended amiably – with Cathy thanking him for his friendship – Marshall continues to wrestle with his feelings. As he does so, Laurel begins to suspect that something’s up with the poor teen.

Marshall continues to be stressed out over his father’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Wendy offers Brenda advice

Elsewhere in the village, Wendy offers Brenda some advice. But what does she say?

