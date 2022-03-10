Emmerdale spoilers tonight: War breaks out between the Dingles

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that a war breaks out between Chas and Charity as the day of the pub reopening and Liv and Vinny’s wedding reception arrives.

There have been tensions rising between Chas and Charity since Charity and her son Ryan bought the Woolpack from Chas in an auction.

After Chas realised Charity wouldn’t be making her the pub’s manager, she took a job at the B&B and decided to throw a celebration for Liv and Vinny on the day the pub reopens.

Chas took a job at the B&B (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Noah claims another victim

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: War breaks out between Chas and Charity

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, March 10), it’s the big day of the Woolpack reopening and Liv and Vinny’s wedding reception. Mack and Marlon are united ahead of the pub’s grand reopening.

Despite this, Marlon is concerned the food delivery hasn’t turned up.

The Dingles are at war (Credit: ITV)

Whilst following a rat infestation at the B&B, Lydia tries to find a new venue for Liv and Vinny’s bash.

With the day turning into a disaster Charity is soon on the warpath and arrives at the Village Hall to have it out with Chas.

Just as she walks in, a mystery hand turns on the sprinkler system, dousing the arguing cousins in water and ruining Liv and Vinny’s celebration.

Soon things reach new heights when Charity rubs Lydia’s homemade potato salad in Chas’s face.

Chas and Charity have a fight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Does Manpreet Sharma in Emmerdale have more secrets about murderous sister Meena?

The two begin to fight.

Will the cousins ever be able to sort out their differences, or will the family be torn apart by their arguing?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!