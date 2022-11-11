Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Vinny suffers new blow after Liv’s death

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, grieving Vinny Dingle suffers a fresh blow in the wake of Liv’s death.

Can the heartbroken widower manage to come to terms with his loss?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Chas announces Faith’s final plans.

Keep reading for our Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

At home with Chip, Vinny realises that he will never see Liv again (Credit: ITV)

Vinny continues grieving for Liv

It’s the week following Liv’s funeral.

Vinny is still suffering from his loss.

And now, as he collects Liv’s ashes, he brings them home, ready to scatter next week.

With the ashes collected, he sits at home, desolate and alone with Chip.

The realisation strikes that Liv really is gone for good.

As fresh waves of grief roll over the devastated youth, it’s another blow to the already distraught Vinny.

Will he ever be able to come to terms with his loss?

Chas tells Mandy that she has dropped Faith’s ashes off at a fireworks factory (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas reveals Faith’s explosive final plan

Vinny isn’t the only one handling a loved one’s ashes this week.

Elsewhere in the village, Chas visits Mandy and tells her that she has put into motion Faith’s final wishes.

She explains that Faith wished to have her ashes put into a firework and shot into the sky.

Chas had agreed to help her out with this last wish.

She announces that she has dropped Faith’s ashes off at a fireworks’ company, who will grant this last request.

Faith’s funeral was the first of many for the village (Credit: ITV)

The goodbyes continue

Faith’s funeral was the first of many goodbyes the show has seen recently.

Faith took her life shortly before a terrible storm struck the village. She had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and wanted to take control.

The storm then killed both Harriet Finch and Liv Dingle.

Liv was killed by a caravan – which was blown down the street, during the storm and crushed her against a wall.

Heartbroken Vinny was by Liv’s side as she died.

Then, weeks later, young Kyle shot and killed love rat Al Chapman.

Al’s funeral is set to be held next week.

The deaths of Faith, Liv, Harriet and Al are sure to be felt for some time.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

