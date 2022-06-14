Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Villager left for dead after attack

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, June 14 2022) reveal a villager is left for dead following a vicious attack.

Meanwhile Mary tells Rhona the truth about her sexuality and Cain returns home early to find Faith in his home.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Nicola is attacked (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola left for dead after attack

Laurel, Bernice and Nicola go out to a bar as a way of getting the two arguing sisters to make up after their council rivalry.

The three women go and enjoy themselves.

However Nicola makes the decision to go home early.

As she’s walking back to her car, Nicola is approached by a group of teenage girls.

The girls mug her, beat her up and leave her bloodied and unmoving on the floor.

Mary tells Rhona the truth (Credit: ITV)

Mary tells Rhona the truth

After Mary came out to new friend Kim, Kim encouraged Mary to tell her daughter the truth.

Tonight Mary’s nervous about telling a busy Rhona the truth about her sexuality.

Later on, Mary finally tells a stunned Rhona that she is a lesbian.

Rhona finds out more about her mum’s revelation and she’s shocked to hear that the woman Mary fell in love with was Mary’s recently-deceased neighbour, Louise.

Mary coming out leaves Rhona starting to question whether her family was based on lies.

But Rhona’s reaction hurts Mary. Will they be okay?

Cain comes home and isn’t happy to see Faith (Credit: ITV)

Cain returns

Moira fears an argument when Cain returns unexpectedly from Scotland to find Faith in his home.

Faith stays dignified when Cain mistakes her chemotherapy side-effects for a severe hangover.

Faith tries to hide her broken heart and leaves the room followed by Moira.

