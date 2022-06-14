Emmerdale logo
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Villager left for dead after attack

Will Nicola be okay?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, June 14 2022) reveal a villager is left for dead following a vicious attack.

Meanwhile Mary tells Rhona the truth about her sexuality and Cain returns home early to find Faith in his home.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale scared Nicola is attacked by a group of teenage girls in a car park in Emmerdale
Nicola is attacked (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola left for dead after attack

Laurel, Bernice and Nicola go out to a bar as a way of getting the two arguing sisters to make up after their council rivalry.

The three women go and enjoy themselves.

However Nicola makes the decision to go home early.

As she’s walking back to her car, Nicola is approached by a group of teenage girls.

The girls mug her, beat her up and leave her bloodied and unmoving on the floor.

Emmerdale Mary reveals her secret to Rhona nervously
Mary tells Rhona the truth (Credit: ITV)

Mary tells Rhona the truth

After Mary came out to new friend Kim, Kim encouraged Mary to tell her daughter the truth.

Tonight Mary’s nervous about telling a busy Rhona the truth about her sexuality.

Later on, Mary finally tells a stunned Rhona that she is a lesbian.

Rhona finds out more about her mum’s revelation and she’s shocked to hear that the woman Mary fell in love with was Mary’s recently-deceased neighbour, Louise.

Mary coming out leaves Rhona starting to question whether her family was based on lies.

But Rhona’s reaction hurts Mary. Will they be okay?

Pale Faith worries about her secret in Emmerdale
Cain comes home and isn’t happy to see Faith (Credit: ITV)

Cain returns

Moira fears an argument when Cain returns unexpectedly from Scotland to find Faith in his home.

Faith stays dignified when Cain mistakes her chemotherapy side-effects for a severe hangover.

Faith tries to hide her broken heart and leaves the room followed by Moira.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 20-24

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince William and Kate Middleton during royal engagements
Prince William and Kate’s ‘new home revealed as Queen to be delighted by family’s move’
Cathy Brian Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Cathy’s shocking exit storyline finally revealed?
Si King pays tribute to 'tough' Hairy Bikers pal Dave Myers
As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future
Soccer Aid player Mark Wright prepares to take a penalty as Chunkz shrugs
Soccer Aid star Mark Wright sparks complaints over behaviour
ITV The Chase contestant Les
The Chase viewers call out contestant as he apologises to team
Tom Parker speaking to the camera and Kelsey Parker smiling on Loose Women
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shares ‘bittersweet’ news with fans: ‘Will be so strange for me’