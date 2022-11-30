In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, November 30 2022) reveals that Vanessa leaves the village after breaking up with Suzy.

Meanwhile David breaks down to Bear over his situation, and Matty is determined to get answers from Cain.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Vanessa gets ready to leave (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa leaves the village

At the pub everyone cheers for Vanessa as she arrives at her farewell party.

Everyone is shocked to learn that Suzy won’t be joining her.

Vanessa bursts into tears at the realisation that her relationship with Suzy is over.

Everyone says an emotional goodbye to Vanessa as she puts the last of her things in a taxi.

Bear offers David some advice, but David has an idea (Credit: ITV)

David comes up with an idea

David is annoyed to find Bear working in the shop.

Eric tells him that Bear is their new delivery driver, much to David’s annoyance.

When David starts to break down in front of Bear, he offers him some advice.

As Bear leaves, David has an idea.

Later Leyla and Eric arrive at the shop to see if decked out in Christmas decorations.

They’re concerned that David is putting himself in more debt for the wrong reasons.

Will Matty get the answers he wants? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Matty visits Cain to get answers

Matty is determined to find out the truth about Amy and Moira and wants to know why Cain killed Al.

Chas tries to divert his attention but it doesn’t work.

When Matty reveals he’s got a visiting order to see Cain, Chas is panicked.

Matty goes to see Cain in prison and lays his case out to him. But Cain immediately shuts Matty down.

As Cain leaves, he’s relieved to have put Matty’s suspicions to bed.

But what Cain doesn’t realise is Matty doesn’t believe a word he’s said.

Will he get the answers he wants?

Bernice goes to see Liam, but she isn’t happy with the answers she gets (Credit: ITV)

Bernice struggles to accept her diagnosis

Gabby accidentally plants the seed that convinces Bernice that she has dementia.

When Laurel explains to Bernice that she’s most likely going through the menopause, Bernice is in denial.

Later she goes to see Liam at the surgery. He tells her her that she doesn’t have dementia, but is most likely going through the menopause.

Gabby impresses Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim offers Gabby a job

Meanwhile Dawn is overjoyed to learn that Alex has signed a private consent form.

Kim and Will share a knowing look.

Later Kim reveals her plans to open up a stud farm to Will.

After some positive feedback, Kim offers Gabby an opportunity to work at Home Farm.

