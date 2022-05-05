Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Vanessa catches Suzy and Leyla red-handed?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, May 5 2022) reveal Suzy and Leyla prepare to take cocaine in the Take A Vow office, but will they get caught?

Meanwhile Cain appears to soften towards Faith and Gabby fears Thomas has been taken.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Has Vanessa caught them in the act? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa catches Suzy and Leyla doing drugs?

Suzy tells Leyla she’s secured a meeting with a potentially rich client.

Outside Leyla spots Suzy bantering with Callum just as Vanessa is approaching and does her best to stall Vanessa.

Later Leyla and Suzy are all delighted when their pitch with Eddie goes well and they secure his business as a client.

Outside Leyla and Suzy secretly meet and it’s soon revealed what Leyla has been hiding.

Behind the HOP Suzy holds up a bag of white powder and gives it a flick.

Leyla eagerly grabs it and readies herself to take the drugs.

Back in the HOP, having had such a successful meeting with Eddie, they celebrate with him.

Suzy says she needs to call Priya but Leyla says they can do it later as they need to get back to the office.

Soon in the Take A Vow office Leyla is on a cocaine-fuelled roll as she and Suzy celebrate.

Suddenly Vanessa walks in just as Leyla has cocaine lined up on her desk.

Will Vanessa figure out what’s going on?

Will Faith ruin things? (Credit: ITV)

Faith upsets Cain further?

Cain softens a slightly towards Faith and agrees to bring Kyle over. But will Faith undo all of their good work?

Gabby fears Thomas has been taken (Credit: ITV)

Gabby fears Jamie has taken Thomas

When Gabby returns home and finds no sign of Amelia or Thomas she worries, secretly fearing Jamie has taken him.

Dawn reassures Gabby that Jamie won’ return but privately she’s wondering if he will.

Where have Amelia and Thomas gone?

