Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, June 15) reveal Rhona reveals that Mary is gay.

Meanwhile Gabby finds a video of Nicola’s attack online and Faith hopes to make peace with Cain.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Rhona announces to the room that Mary is gay (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona outs Mary

This week Mary came out to her new friend Kim.

Kim was supportive and encouraged Mary to tell her daughter Rhona the truth about her sexuality.

Mary told Rhona the truth and Rhona was stunned.

Tonight at home Rhona is still upset with her mum and announces to the room that her mother is gay.

Mary is left hurt by her daughter’s actions, but can the pair get past this?

Nicola wakes up in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Gabby finds a video of Nicola’s attack

Beaten and bruised Nicola is in a hospital bed.

Jimmy, Nicola, Laurel and Rodney anxiously wait for answers as to what might of happened to her.

When a groggy Nicola wakes up, Jimmy questions her about the attack.

However Nicola lies saying she can’t remember who attacked her, embarrassed that it was teenage girls.

Later Gabby is disturbed when she finds a video of Nicola being attacked by a group of young girls.

Jimmy’s heart breaks for Nicola when he realises she was too embarrassed to tell him.

Later Nicola struggles as she tells the details of the attack to Harriet.

She worries the girls will know her address as they have her driving licence and fears they’re going to come to the house and attack her kids.

As she confesses that she thought she was going to die, Jimmy is devastated.

Is Nicola going to be okay?

Faith is grateful for Wendy’s help (Credit: ITV)

Faith plans to make things right with Cain

Meanwhile Moira apologises to Faith for Cain’s hurtful words.

A shaky Faith gratefully accepts Wendy’s care. However she realises she can’t avoid the truth coming out for much longer.

Later Faith asks Chas if she can make some plans for her birthday, hoping it will be her chance to make her peace with her son.

But will it all go to plan?

