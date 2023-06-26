Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Unexpected marriage proposal opens a can of worms?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, June 26), an unexpected marriage proposal may have opened a can of worms.

As Laurel proposes to Jai, he’s delighted and goes to grab some of his legal papers.

But, what can of worms does this proposal open for Jai in Emmerdale spoilers?

Laurel proposes to Jai (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel proposes to Jai

Tonight, Jai makes a mistake when booking a holiday and accidentally books the honeymoon suite. This gives Laurel an idea, prompting her to propose to Jai.

She then gets down on one knee and pops the question. He’s thrilled and accepts her proposal. Heading off to find his divorce certificate, Jai delves through a box of legal documents. However, he soon finds one document that makes his stomach churn. What does the document reveal?

Belle worries about Zak (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom and Belle try to help Zak

Tonight, Belle worries about Zak as his health continues to worsen. This encourages Tom to come up with an idea to help out.

Soon enough, he’s busy befriending Vinny as part of his plan. But, what does Tom have in mind to help Zak out?

Amelia’s thrilled with her ring light (Credit: ITV)

Amelia’s eager to impress

Tonight, Amelia’s thrilled with her new ring light at the salon as Mandy prompts her to continue mentioning the salon in her videos.

Amelia’s delighted when she receives a positive response to her latest video, eager to impress her fans and loved ones. But, will her new venture prove successful?

Gabby’s not pleased (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby warns Nicky

Gabby’s not impressed when she finds out that Nicky is staying put in the village.

With this, she gives Nicky a warning. But, will he listen to her?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!