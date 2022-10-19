Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The village devastated after shock loss

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal the village is left reeling after Liv Flaherty’s tragic death.

Meanwhile residents look at the damage that has been caused to the village.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Liv and Vinny press on against the horrific storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The villagers learn Liv has died

Earlier this week Liv was at Mill Cottage with Aaron, Vinny and Mandy as they stayed out of the storm.

But, learning that Chas had been admitted to A&E, Paddy asked Liv to go to the Woolpack and look after Eve.

Liv agreed, and walked out into the storm with Vinny.

As she made her way towards the Woolpack, tragedy struck.

Vinny stops to recover his scarf as the wind blows (Credit: ITV)

Gusts of wind blew over a phone box and uncoupled a nearby caravan.

The caravan began rolling down the street towards Vinny and Liv.

Vinny stopped in the caravan’s tracks as he went to recover his lost scarf. Liv pushed him out of the way. However, the caravan hit her with full force, smashing her against a wall.

When paramedics arrived, they told Paddy that there was no way they could move the caravan and save Liv.

He relayed the news to Vinny and Aaron, explaining that the accident had crushed her entire lower body.

The caravan was the only thing keeping her alive.

This gave Vinny and Aaron time to say a tearful goodbye to Liv, who died with a distraught Vinny holding her.

Liv died with Vinny by her side (Credit: ITV)

The aftermath of the storm

With the village already in shock from Harriet‘s death, the caravan accident is sure to leave Liv’s friends and family devastated.

This will be particularly tragic for Aaron, who only recently managed to make amends with his sister.

The Dingle clan is still reeling from Faith‘s death last week. And the nightmare isn’t quite over for them as they’re still awaiting news about Sam Dingle following his accident.

Also tonight, the clean up operation begins as the storm passes. Diane promises Pollard that they’ll be able to rebuild, but not everyone is so certain.

