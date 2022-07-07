Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The truth behind Cain’s traumatic past finally revealed…

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, July 7 2022) reveal Cain finally opens up to Chas about what Faith put him through.

Meanwhile Liam is growing increasingly concerned about Leyla, but will she finally tell him the truth?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Can Chas convince Cain to make things right with Faith? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain’s traumatic past with Faith revealed?

Out in a field, Cain is privately upset about Faith’s news.

Moira attempts to talk some sense into her husband, knowing he’ll regret it if he doesn’t reach out to his mother soon.

Soon Cain asks Chas for a private chat and an emotional night begins…

As Faith heads to tell her news to Eric and Brenda.

It’s an emotional night as the three friends stay up late as Faith reflects on all her regrets regarding Cain.

Meanwhile Chas and Cain are alone and he shares his traumatic memories of his past and the damage Faith has done to him.

Chas can see that her brother is in pain.

As they reminisce through the night, the siblings bond and Cain agrees to make an effort with their mum.

They depart on good terms after a long night together.

But will this make a difference to Cain and Faith’s relationship?

Will Leyla tells Liam the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Leyla tells Liam the truth?

When Liam quizzes her again, Leyla uses her grief over Leanna to cover her behaviour.

But she doesn’t realise this has just fuelled Liam’s growing concern.

She panics when Liam suggests he know why she lied about being with Priya.

He tells her his thoughts. Has he figured out what’s going on?

Later Leyla returns home to a sleeping Liam and places her bags of cocaine on the table, seemingly trying to get herself to tell the truth.

But will she confess?

