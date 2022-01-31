Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Rhona gets a terminal illness bombshell.

Meanwhile Priya lashes out and badmouths Manpreet and Ryan tells Charity something about Mack.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Terminal illness bombshell for Rhona

Rhona gets a letter from Pierce (Credit: ITV)

Rhona’s chilled to the bone when a man turns up saying Pierce has sent him. He gives her a letter but Vanessa encourages her to bin it.

She’s later annoyed to see Rhona hasn’t got rid of it. She reads the letter and tells Vanessa that Pierce is dying and wants help finding his son.

Will Rhona decide to help him?

Priya lashes out

Liam tries to help Priya (Credit: ITV)

After finding out that it was Meena who murdered Leanna, Andrea and Ben and was responsible for the fire that left her scarred, Priya was left furious and blamed Meena’s sister Manpreet.

Tonight Priya is lashing out and bad mouthing Manpreet. Liam tries to help her.

Will he be able to help Priya and will she see Manpreet isn’t to blame for Meena’s actions?

Ryan notices something wrong with Mack

Ryan informs Charity that the funeral stirred up some emotions for Mack about losing his own mother (Credit: ITV)

Read more: EastEnders legend Louise Jameson joins Emmerdale as Rhona Goskirk’s mum

Ryan informs Charity that the funeral stirred up some emotions for Mack about losing his own mother.

Charity kicks herself for not spotting this obvious connection.

Will gives Kim encouragement

Will encourages Kim to find something that will put a spring in her step (Credit: ITV)

When Kim is unenthusiastic about Dawn’s wedding news date, Will encourages her to find something that will put a spring in her step.

Marlon is rejected from a job

Jai rejects Marlon for a job, but will he find something? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale legend Deena Payne reveals reason she was banned from Strictly

Marlon goes to Jai about a job but is very quickly rejected.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!