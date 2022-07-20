Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Teen in danger from village predator?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, July 20 2022) reveal Amelia goes to visit Noah, but could she be in danger as she gets closer to him?

Meanwhile Laurel finds out the truth about Suzy, and Marlon worries about going to his engagement party.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Amelia visits Noah again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia in danger?

Currently Noah Dingle is in prison after he was charged with stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris.

Last week, Amelia saw that Noah had sent Gabby a visiting order.

As Gabby didn’t want to go, Amelia secretly took the visiting order and Gabby’s ID and went to see Noah.

He was shocked to see her but eventually apologised for using her to try and make Chloe jealous and saying horrible things to her.

Tonight Amelia goes to visit Noah in prison once again.

She’s pleased that they seem to be getting closer. But has Noah really changed? Is she in danger?

Later at the prison her vision starts to blur. Is she going to be okay?

Laurel is shocked to find out the bag of drugs was nothing to do with Jai (Credit: ITV)

Matty tells Laurel the truth

A few months ago, a bag of cocaine was found in Take A Vow.

Leyla and Suzy knew that it belonged to them, however as recovering addict Jai was in the office, the blame was put on him.

Laurel ended their relationship unable to trust him. But recently everyone found out the truth about Suzy, her cocaine use and her connection to Holly Barton.

Tonight Laurel attempts to calm down Matty as he expresses his anger towards Suzy.

But she’s shocked when Matty tells her that the bag of cocaine that broke her and Jai up actually belonged to Suzy.

What does this mean for Laurel and Jai?

Marlon is nervous about going back to the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Marlon worries about his engagement party

Rhona is hesitant when Vanessa suggests she throws a party to celebrate her and Marlon’s engagement.

Later Rhona tells Marlon about the party but he’s doubtful.

Eventually Marlon gives in but is nervous about going back to the Woolpack for the first time since his stroke.

