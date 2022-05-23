Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Suzy dumps Vanessa as she gets closer to her dark secret?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, May 23 2022) reveals that Vanessa finds out Suzy knew Holly Barton.

But when Suzy finds out, she’s panicked.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Suzy recognised a photo of Holly (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa finds out Suzy knew Holly

In last week’s scenes Suzy and Leyla had a meeting with Moira about using her barn for weddings.

However Suzy was left unsettled when she found out Holly Barton is the daughter of Moira Dingle.

Holly died of a heroin overdose in 2016.

Suzy soon made her excuses to leave and later opened up to Leyla about how she knew Holly and gave her money to buy drugs.

However when Suzy saw the date of Holly’s death, she realised the day she gave her money to buy the drugs was the same day Holly died and felt terrible.

In tonight’s episode Vanessa grows suspicious of Suzy’s behaviour.

Leyla can’t help but let slip to her that Suzy knew Holly.

Vanessa is shaken after learning Suzy lied to her. She begins to question how serious their relationship is.

Vanessa pleads with Suzy to give them a chance (Credit: ITV)

Suzy tries to dump Vanessa

Knowing she’s lied to Vanessa about Holly’s death, Suzy thinks Vanessa would be better off without her.

When she tells Vanessa, she’s stunned and blames herself for coming on too strong.

Vanessa is determined for them to stay together and pleads with Suzy not to give up on them.

Later Leyla is happy when Vanessa reveals she’s managed to convince Suzy to stay in the village, but what does this mean for Vanessa and Suzy?

Later in the pub Suzy tells Leyla she’s going to start living a cleaner life, leaving Leyla worried about when she’s going to get her next drug fix.

