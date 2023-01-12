Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Struggling Mack panics as Chloe makes bold move 

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Mack panics when pregnant Chloe makes a very bold move.

As Charity starts to put two and two together about Mack and Chloe’s one-night stand, what does he have up his sleeve next?

Meanwhile, Cathy and April are intrigued when Arthur plans to stand up to Marshall.

But will they go through with it in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack was not planning on having a new houseguest (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack panics as Chloe makes bold move

Mack is desperate to keep the truth about Chloe’s pregnancy hidden, especially from his partner Charity.

In tonight’s episode (January 12) Mack seems to be resistant when Nate suggests he wants more to do with the baby than he’s letting on.

Meanwhile, Charity starts to think something is off when her granddaughter Sarah starts to determinedly sort out Chloe’s discharge from the hospital.

Pregnant Chloe was found collapsed and was rushed to hospital earlier this week.

But she is left uneasy when Charity and Sarah offer to take her back to the village with them.

What’s more, they even suggest Chloe move in with them.

Although she refuses at first, Charity and Sarah will not take no for an answer.

Later on, Mack is left gobsmacked when he sees Chloe moving in – awkward or what?!

As viewers will know, Mack is the father of Chloe’s unborn baby and he’s determined to keep the truth hidden.

But what is Mack planning? And how far will he go to keep the truth hidden?

Arthur was left heartbroken after Marshall kissed him for a bet (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur plans to get revenge on Marshall

Elsewhere in the iconic village, Arthur forms a plan to stand up to Marshall, who humiliated him earlier this week.

Marshall has previously pretended to like Arthur to win a bet, leaving the teenager heartbroken and fuming.

Viewers will know that Arthur recently came out as gay.

As a result of Marshall’s cruel actions, it seems Arthur has had enough and plans to stand up to the bully.

Cathy and April are intrigued when they hear about his plan – but what does it entail and will he actually go through with it?

Things are still sour between the siblings (Credit: ITV)

Tensions remain between Chas and Cain

Chas and Cain are still at loggerheads when he returns from prison tonight.

As tensions remain and the siblings show no sign of patching things up anytime soon, what does this mean for the Dingles?

Has Cain found himself with no allies at all?

It’s time for Kyle to leave (Credit: ITV)

Kyle is taken away

Social services arrive to take Kyle to the local authority children’s home.

It’s an emotional farewell as Moira, Amy, Matty, Caleb and Mackenzie gather to say goodbye.

But what does the future hold for Kyle?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

