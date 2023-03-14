In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday March 14, 2023), sparks fly for Caleb and the village bad girl.

As Leyla sobs over Callum’s threats, Caleb tries to give her some advice in the graveyard.

But, will a romantic spark develop between Caleb and Leyla in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Caleb gives Leyla some dangerous advice (Credit: ITV)

Caleb gives Leyla some advice

Tonight, Leyla’s feeling guilty as she visits an unconscious Suzy in hospital.

She’s furious to find out that Callum’s given the police an alibi, with there being no evidence of him attacking Suzy.

Later on, Suzy wakes up and worries that Callum might return to finish her off for good.

After putting her loved ones in danger, Leyla’s desperate to get rid of Callum.

Receiving threatening messages from Callum, Leyla heads to the graveyard and sobs.

Caleb spots her and tries to give her some advice.

He tells her to beat Callum at his own game.

With this, Leyla messages Callum and meets him but her plan backfires when Callum kidnaps her.

Will Leyla be able to escape from the clutches of Callum?

And, will she make it out alive to develop a romantic connection with Caleb?

Councillor Colin has a change of heart (Credit: ITV)

Colin tries to make Marshall come home

Colin turns up and asks to see Marshall but Laurel and Jai explain that only Marshall can decide whether he wants to see him or not.

As Marshall speaks to his dad, he’s shocked when Colin apologises for disowning him over his sexuality.

Love bombing him, Colin does his best to try to get Marshall to come home.

Marshall’s taken aback by his dad’s sudden change of heart.

But, does Colin really accept his son for who he is?

Charles isn’t a fan of Alex (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles fears for Naomi’s future

Charles tries to convince Naomi to get rid of Alex but his words fall flat with his daughter.

With this, Charles confides in Manpreet, worrying that Naomi is ruining her future by being with Alex.

Manpreet tells Charles to give Alex a chance.

He should only judge him if he does something to hurt Naomi.

But, does Alex deserve another chance?

Paddy needs space (Credit: ITV)

Bear realises that he’s putting too much pressure on Paddy

Recently, Bear has been worrying about Paddy during his struggle with depression.

However, tonight, he realises that he is putting too much pressure on Paddy due to his own anxiety.

Will Bear give Paddy some breathing space?

