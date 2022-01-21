Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Chas disowns Cain after everything that happened with Gavin and Al.

Meanwhile Ryan ignores Irene and Mack is jealous of Charity and Vanessa meeting for a playdate with the boys.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas disowns Cain

Chas and Marlon disown Cain (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, January 20) Cain and Mack went to meet with Gavin and confronted him over the text that he sent Al on Christmas Day.

Gavin ended up pulling out of the development deal and demanded all of his money back from Al.

Meanwhile Chas was furious with her brother for ruining the deal.

Tonight Chas disowns Cain leaving his ostracised.

Ryan ignores his mother

Irene calls but Ryan ignores it (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Ryan ignores a call from his adoptive mother Irene.

Mack gets jealous

Mack gets jealous (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes Johnny asked Charity if he could have a playdate with Moses. But when Charity told him, he needed to ask his mum, Vanessa was furious.

She later apologised to Charity and agreed it would be a good idea for their boys to see each other again.

Tonight Mack finds out about Charity taking Moses to a playdate with Vanessa and Johnny, he’s jealous.

Ellis and Belle united

Belle and Ellis remain united (Credit: ITV)

Ellis and Belle remain united, despite the war between Al and Cain.

Will Manpreet be okay?

Will Manpreet be okay? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode, Manpreet woke up from her coma.

She’s in hospital after being held captive by her sister Meena and accidentally run over by Charles.

When Manpreet woke up, she believed she saw Meena, but it turned out to be one of the nurses looking after her.

Is she going to be okay?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

