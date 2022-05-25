Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock outcome as David proposes to Victoria?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, May 25 2022) David gets down on one knee and proposes to Victoria.

Meanwhile Noah is full of resentment as his solicitor tells him of his defence plea.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

David proposes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Shock outcome as David proposes to Victoria?

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, May 24) David decided it was time for him to propose to Victoria.

Tonight Eric tells David to take his time and not rush into anything with Victoria.

However David doesn’t listen and tells his dad he needs cover at the shop as he’s seen the perfect engagement ring at the jewellers in town.

Meanwhile at the HOP Victoria has no idea what David is planning.

She jokes with Amy about what David’s big talk could be about.

Later Victoria goes to meet David in the woods for the big romantic surprise.

David is bursting with excitement.

He gets down on knee and proposes to Victoria leaving her speechless.

How will she respond?

Noah is upset (Credit: ITV)

Noah’s anger grows

Recently Chloe Harris discovered Noah Dingle has been stalking her.

He had been using cameras and microphones to listen and watch her every move, as well as tracking her mobile phone.

Noah’s mum Charity found out what her son had been up to and after much thought, decided it would be best to report him to the police.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering as well as harassment.

Noah has been furious with his mum ever since, blaming her for his actions.

Tonight Noah’s solicitor tells him of his defence plea for tomorrow’s hearing.

Noah simmers with resentment but manages to keep his anger under control.

