Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock new twist in Mack’s secret baby plot?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, October 27) there’s a shock twist as Chloe decides to leave the village.

But will Mack find out about the baby?

Meanwhile David returns to the village and is worried about his business.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Chloe is unsure what to do (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe makes a decision

Back in August, Mack ended up cheating on Charity with a mystery woman.

For a while villagers didn’t know who Mack cheated with, but he revealed to his friend Nate that it was someone local.

As this mystery woman kept trying to contact Mack, he became fed up and went to meet her to tell her to leave him alone.

When Mack went to meet her, it was revealed to viewers that he had cheated on Charity with Chloe.

Chloe was upset when Mack warned her to stay away, but when she returned home it was revealed she is pregnant with his child.

She hasn’t told anyone about her pregnancy yet. But will she end up confiding in Kerry?

Tonight Chloe feels alone and out on a limb.

Meanwhile Mackenzie spots Chloe and Charity talking and is scared that his secret fling is going to come out.

Later Chloe is insistent on holding Mack responsible for dumping her after a one night stand and Kerry is frustrated.

However she has no idea that Chloe is pregnant.

Fed up, Chloe decides to move away to Leeds and Kerry can’t help but feel sad.

Will Chloe tell Kerry the truth?

Chas makes a decision (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas decides to leave the village

For months Chas and Al have been having an affair.

Tonight she decides that she is finally going to leave the village and her family to be with Al.

Tonight David returns (Credit: ITV)

David returns to the village

David returns to the village after the storm.

Bernice reminds him that he needs to start attracting customers to the shop again.

He starts to worry that his business has been set back.

But Bernice proposes an idea to help bring the village together.

Leyla tries to avoid talking about Liam (Credit: ITV)

Can Liam and Leyla fix things?

Meanwhile Victoria asks Leyla, who is back in the village, if she’ll be seeing Liam.

However Leyla is evasive.

Can Leyla and Liam fix things?

