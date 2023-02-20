Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock marriage proposal goes wrong

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that there’s a shock in store for Ethan Anderson as he plans his proposal to Marcus Dean.

Ethan thinks that he and Marcus are back to full strength after their argument, but Marcus is harbouring a guilty secret.

Will Ethan go through with the proposal?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Bob is put out by Bernice’s plans for the B&B opening… and then he falls out with an emotional Cathy.

Meanwhile, Naomi breaks up with Nate, and Laurel comforts Arthur after Marshall breaks his heart.

Finally, Vinny is touched by a moving gesture from his family on Liv’s birthday.

Ethan plans to propose to Marcus… but he’s in for a big shock (Credit: ITV)

Lovestruck Ethan is in for a shock

Ethan and Marcus have made up after their fallout last week.

Ethan is delighted to have cleared the air, but Marcus is hiding a secret guilt.

Feeling loved-up, Ethan plans to propose. However, he’s in for a big shock.

What has Marcus done? Will Ethan go ahead with his proposal?

Cathy is outraged when Bob suggests that she stay elsewhere for the B&B re-opening (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob struggles with Bernice and Cathy

It’s the week of the B&B re-opening with Bob and Bernice as its new owners.

But Bob is left feeling deflated when Bernice books a harpist to play at the opening night of the all-new B&B.

Bernice clearly fancies the harpist.

Then, he manages to upset Cathy by suggesting that she stay elsewhere for the opening party.

Cathy is left flustered and outraged by her dad’s insensitive suggestion.

Can Bob make things right with his daughter?

Naomi breaks up with Nate (Credit: ITV)

Naomi breaks up with Nate

Nate and Naomi go for a drink in The Woolpack.

He is left reeling when Naomi breaks up with him.

But what is the reason for Naomi’s decision?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Vinny’s family arrange a touching surprise

It’s the day of Liv’s birthday.

Vinny is touched when his family reveal a surprise.

They have arranged an impromptu birthday celebration for Liv.

Arthur is devastated when Marshall tells him that they can’t be friends (Credit: ITV)

Laurel comforts heartbroken Arthur

Arthur is left heartbroken when Marshall tells him that they can no longer be friends.

Laurel comforts her upset son.

Will Marshall reconsider his friendship with Arthur?

