Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock exit for one villager?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, June 9 2022) reveal Sarah is fed up with Charity and makes the decision to leave.

Meanwhile Will takes money from the haulage company to pay Mike, and Amelia collapses.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Sarah wants to leave (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah leaves the village?

Sarah’s anger towards Charity peaks when she realises her gran is too distracted by Noah.

She makes the decision to leave the village for good.

Later Faith catches Sarah trying to hide her suitcase and decides to message Charity.

Can Charity convince Sarah to stay, or is her decision final?

Mary goes for a chat with Kim (Credit: ITV)

New friendship for Mary

Mary goes to see Kim and they get on like a house on fire.

Could this be the start of a new friendship?

Will Kim find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Will steals money from the haulage company

Will is stunned when Mike demands three grand for the DNA results.

Aware he doesn’t have the money, Will asks for a few more hours so he can get the cash together.

At the portacabin Will is conflicted as he transfers three grand from the company accounts to pay Mike.

His guilt grows when Jimmy expresses his concerns over the haulage company’s finances after they lose another client.

How will Kim react when she discovers three grand cash in his bag and the haulage company’s accounts open on Will’s laptop?

Kit visits Marlon for another physio session (Credit: ITV)

Marlon’s physio session doesn’t go to plan

Marlon is daunted by the prospect of physio at home with an energetic Kit.

Amelia feels unwell and passes out (Credit: ITV)

Amelia collapses

Cathy grows increasingly frustrated by Amelia’s preoccupation with aesthetics.

Later Amelia encourages Cathy to have another go with Samson.

When Amelia suddenly collapses, the group gather around her, worried.

Amelia tries to convince her friends that she’s okay, claiming she’s not eaten all day.

However Cathy is aware of the dangers of the weight syrup and isn’t sure whether to believe her or not.

