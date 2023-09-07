Emmerdale spoilers tonight see one exit as a guilty villager decides to leave town.

Vicar Charles is still struggling with his father’s death – and everything that went with it – and decides a trip on a retreat is the best thing to do. But will fleeing the village really solve all his problems?

Meanwhile, Belle is jealous of Tom and Dawn, but when he’s attacked she comes to his rescue. Is all that it seems, though?

All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight – Charles flees

Charles was left stunned last week when his dad, Victor, died suddenly. Although everyone knew Victor had a brain aneurysm, it was still a shock when he was found dead in the church.

Prior to his death, Victor had seemingly been trying to make amends with his family. After a stint in prison, he’d come out and Charles had rejected him. However, wife Claudette had slowly warmed back up to her husband.

They eventually rekindled things and Charles was horrified. So much so that he did something awful…

Victor was accused of stealing a necklace off Manpreet and when it was found in his pocket, he ran away before the police could catch up with him. He sought solace in the church and it was here that he died.

But what no one knew – other than Charles and now Manpreet – was that Charles had framed his father. And now he’s struggling to cope with the guilt.

Tonight, as he tries to write his father’s eulogy with no success, he decides to head off on a retreat. He packs his bags and is glad to be getting away.

But will distance ease his guilt? Or is he going to be forced to confess to Claudette exactly what he did?

Tom attacked

Tom annoys Belle when he arrives at the vets in a flash new car and takes Dawn for a spin. Belle’s jealousy boils over, but does she really have anything to worry about?

Later, Dawn senses Belle’s annoyed so invites her and Tom for a double date with her and Billy to try and smooth things over. However, it’s not too friendly and things get worse when Tom is called away on a vet’s emergency.

Just as Tom prepares to leave, he is confronted by a scally who wants his car keys. Tom tries to stand up to him, but is hit over the head by a second scally and kicked to the ground. They then steal his car.

Belle finds him outside after the attack and calls the police, but what is really going on here?

