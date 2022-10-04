In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, October 4, 2022), Al asks Chas to run away with him and leave her family behind.

Al wants them to start a new life away from the Dales.

He asks Chas to sacrifice her family to be with him.

Will Chas agree to his plan?

Elsewhere in Emmerdale, Mack worries how Charity will react to his secret?

But, will Ryan spill the beans?

Will Chas leave Paddy behind? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Al asks Chas to run away

Al and Chas are getting serious.

Recently, Al confessed his love to Chas with Chas left believing that she might be feeling the same way back.

Tonight, Al is ready to settle down with Chas and wants to plan their future together.

He asks Chas to run away with him and start a new life away from Emmerdale.

But will Chas really leave Paddy and her dying mum behind to start a new life with her lover?

Or will she wake up and realise where her priorities should lie?

Will Mack tells Charity the truth before Ryan does? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan begs Mack to tell Charity the truth

In last night’s episode (Monday, October 3, 2022), Ryan found out that Mack had cheated on Charity.

He found out after Nate got drunk and made a joke about Mack sleeping with someone he shouldn’t.

Ryan questioned Mack until he confessed that he did sleep with someone else.

He then told Mack that he had to tell Charity the truth.

Tonight, Mack’s feeling the pressure to tell his girlfriend the horrible truth.

However, he tells Ryan that he can’t bring himself to do it.

When Ryan threatens to tell his mum what Mack did, Mack tells him that he’ll simply deny everything.

With this, Ryan agrees to keep the secret safe from Charity.

But, will he change his mind?

Will can’t believe that Harriet’s with Dan (Credit: ITV)

Will gets a shock

Last night, Will paid Harriet a visit and told her that he loves Kim.

Harriet was devastated after begging him to be with her.

She was left heartbroken when her ex told her that he was going ahead with the wedding.

Tonight, Will bumps into Harriet outside David’s shop, getting a shock when he sees that she’s now in a relationship with Dan.

But, is Will getting jealous?

And, will he tell Dan that Harriet has feelings for someone else?

