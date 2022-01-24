Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock death leaves the Dingles devastated

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Ryan receives devastating news about his adoptive mum.

Meanwhile the Woolpack goes up for auction and Vinny gets more bad news about Liv.

All this and more in tonight’s episode in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Shock death leaves the Dingles devastated

Vanessa and Charity take the boys out together (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Vanessa agreed to let Johnny see Moses and arranged for them to go on a playdate.

Tonight Charity heads off dressed up for the play date, meanwhile Ryan gets multiple calls.

On answering, it’s clear he’s heard terrible news. Ryan tries to contact Mack who rejects his call.

Soon he confides in Mack that his adoptive mother Irene has died.

Meanwhile as the boys love spending time together, Charity an Vanessa are thick in conversation and Charity rejects Mack’s call.

Mack offers to drive Ryan to his brother.

The Woolpack goes up for auction

Chas watches on as Woolpack goes up for sale (Credit: ITV)

Recently Chas disowned her brother Cain after his meddling in the Woolpack deal led to Al’s investor Gavin pulling out.

Tonight reality hits Chas and Paddy hard as they watch a “for auction” sign go up in the window of the Woolpack.

It’s clear the war between Al and Cain is still far from over.

Vinny gets bad news about Liv

Vinny gets bad news (Credit: ITV)

Without an update from Manpreet, Liv’s time is running out.

In the hospital room, DS Rogers asks Manpreet to recount specific details Meena may have shared about Ben’s death.

Soon Vinny is distraught when DS Rogers informs him that due to a lack of concrete evidence, Liv isn’t going to be released.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

