Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock cheating scandal as ex-lovers share a kiss

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday February 27), a shock cheating scandal hits the village as two ex-lovers share a kiss.

As Jai supports Leyla, Leyla leans in to kiss him as Laurel watches on in horror.

How will Laurel react in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Laurel catches them kissing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla and Jai kiss

Leyla’s filled with gratitude as Jai supports her after the news of her decree nisi.

He’s been her rock recently as he continues to help her through her drug addiction recovery.

However, Leyla misinterprets Jai’s kindness and leans in to kiss him.

Jai’s horrified when he realises that Laurel has spotted him and his ex kissing.

Laurel rushes away, heartbroken after witnessing her partner kiss Leyla.

Can Jai make things up to Laurel?

Will he be able to explain what actually happened?

Samson gets his hands on more of Noah’s cash (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah gives Samson more money

Samson’s already managed to get his hands on £2000 of Noah’s trust fund as he agreed to stay away from Esther in return.

However, Samson doesn’t stick to his word and demands more money from Noah.

Tonight, Noah feels pressured into handing over another £2000 of his money so that Samson will stay away from Esther and Amelia.

Will Samson really leave them alone this time?

Or, will he come running back for more money?

Marshall’s dad drags his son away (Credit: ITV)

Marshall’s dad tears Marshall away from Arthur

Arthur’s delighted when Laurel and Marshall support him at his LGBTQ+ History Month celebration event.

Laurel’s extremely proud of her son as his speech gets underway.

Councillor Colin isn’t as supportive though, expressing his concerns as he sees Marshall and Arthur hanging round outside the village hall together.

Marshall’s dad ends up insulting Arthur and drags Marshall away from him.

Will Marshall be able to fight back and stand up for himself?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

