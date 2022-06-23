Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock as explosive affair begins

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, June 23 2022) reveal that Chas and Al share a kiss.

Meanwhile Suzy washes her hands of Leyla, and Lydia forms a plan.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Al and Chas share a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: First look at all-new pics for June 27-July 1

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas cheats on Paddy

Faith tries to make light of her cancer and focus on the positives, troubling Chas who is fretting about her mother.

Chas is still unable to cope with the reality of her mum’s diagnosis.

Meanwhile Paddy feels useless feeling like he’s unable to truly help his wife.

Out on Main Street Chas apologises to a downbeat Al for how she treated him the day before.

The two open up to each other about their respective families causing Al to comfort Chas.

Al reasons with Chas suggesting she should be more honest with Faith, so they can both face the reality of her death.

Later at the Woolpack, Chas apologises for pushing for pushing Faith towards more chemo.

Faith breaks down in tears and the two share a hug.

Later Paddy returns home with hospice flyers. When Chas tells Al, he suggests she may have taken things the wrong way. But she takes her anger out on him.

She calms down when Al suggests he could be her friend if she would let him.

Chas tries to stay strong as she thanks him for helping her through such a tough time.

She tries to get Al to open up and the two begin to relax with each other. Soon they’re sharing an intense moment.

When Chas tells him she wants to forget everything that’s happening, Al and Chas bond over a bottle of wine and stories of Faith.

As they leave Chas stumbles onto Al and they end up sharing a passionate kiss.

Suzy is furious (Credit: ITV)

Suzy washes her hands of Leyla

Suzy decides to hand over her dealer’s number to Leyla, but vows that their friendship is over.

Leyla feels slightly regretful before she calls the number.

Meanwhile Liam thinks about Leyla’s recent mood swings and comes to a conclusion.

Has he figured out what’s going on?

Lydia has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Lydia forms a plan

Sam is upset and decides to scrap the caravan he’s bought for Lydia, fearing it’s not good enough for her.

However when Lydia finds out what he’s been working on, she forms a plan.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up