Mack is desperate to keep the truth about Chloe’s pregnancy hidden, especially from his partner Charity.

But when Sarah delivers the news of Chloe collapsing and being rushed to hospital, Mack is panicked!

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sarah drops huge bombshell on Mack

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Sarah leaves Mack panicking after she reveals that Chloe has collapsed and is being taken to hospital.

Chloe is then surprised when Sarah brings both Mack and Charity along to the hospital.

As viewers will know, Mack is the father of Chloe’s unborn baby and he’s determined to keep the truth hidden.

However, he couldn’t help but feel guilty when he listens to the hardships that Chloe has been through.

When they’re finally alone together, Mack vows that he’ll do whatever he can to support her and the baby.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kyle reaffirms that he killed Al

As police continue to investigate Al’s murder, Moira grows increasingly worried about Caleb’s involvement in the case.

Caleb knows just how high the stakes are but when Amy and Moira question his methods, he is defensive.

Moira is also relieved to be back on speaking terms when Cain arranges a call for that afternoon.

But when DS Malik arrives at Butlers to bring an anxious Kyle back in for questioning, things take a turn for the worse.

At the police station, all hell begins to break loose as Kyle reaffirms that it was he who killed Al.

But will the police believe him?

Rhona attempts to make peace with April

Also in tonight’s episode, Rhona attempts to make peace with April when she plans a surprise.

An 80s themed party.

But will her plan to smooth things over work?

