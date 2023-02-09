Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sarah dies after finding out the truth about Mack and Chloe?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday February 9, 2023), Sarah finds out the truth about Mack and Chloe’s baby.

However, as she overhears them speaking, her health takes a turn, resulting in her being rushed to hospital.

Will Sarah die in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Will Sarah die? (Credit: ITV)

Sarah rushed to hospital after finding out baby truth

Tonight, Mack tells Chloe that he’s ready to tell Charity about the baby.

However, as they continue discussing things, Sarah overhears them as she comes out of her bedroom.

Chloe is hit with the realisation that Mack is being honest when he promises to tell Charity the truth today.

Mack then asks Chloe to leave but Chloe tells him that she’s staying as she has nowhere else to live.

With Charity at home, Mack and Chloe compose themselves as they get ready to come clean.

However, before the truth comes out, Sarah runs down the stairs having difficulty breathing.

Mack calls an ambulance which takes Sarah to A&E.

At the hospital, Charity worries about Sarah’s life expectancy as Chloe and Mack have no choice but to keep their secret from Charity.

As a doctor comes to them with news after Sarah has had her medical treatment, Charity fears the worst.

Will Sarah die?

Will this stop Chloe and Mack from telling Charity the truth?

Bob learns what’s been bothering Cathy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob finds out the truth

Cathy celebrates her birthday with a party as Bob and Brenda spy on Cathy and her friends.

Brenda then tells Bob that Cathy is on the pill despite Cathy having kept this a secret from him.

Bob’s upset that they’ve both kept this from him.

Will Bob be able to support Cathy now that he knows the truth?

How will Cathy react to Bob finding out?

Brenda gossips (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Brenda gossips to Samson

Samson learns from Brenda that Noah’s trust fund money is being given to baby Esther.

This makes Samson intrigued.

But, will he find a way for this money to benefit him?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

