Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sam dies after confrontation with Samson?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight Sam gives son Samson some home truths – but the confrontation leads Sam to collapse. Is he okay?

Meanwhile, Chloe makes a shocking discovery that makes her think Al was cheating on Kerry

And David has an idea to boost profits at the shop.

All this and more on Emmerdale tonight.

Amelia is shaken when a social worker arrives (Credit: ITV)

Sam collapses after Samson’s shock move

At the Spencers’ Dan is confused when he opens the door to a social worker. Amelia is distraught when she hears a complaint has been made about baby Esther’s welfare.

Meanwhile, Sam is gutted when he finds out that Samson put in the complaint.

He pours his heart out to his son, rationalising the sacrifice he made to make up for Alice’s death.

Samson is unimpressed and delivers a low blow, telling Sam he wants to be nothing like him.

The confrontation is too much for Sam and he collapses to the ground.

Is Sam okay?

It’s only recently he suffered a near-fatal accident – is this too much for him too soon? Will he die?

Chloe discovers Al was cheating Emmerdale spoilers reveal (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry learns the truth?

Kerry needs to talk to Belle about the fraudulent loan Al took out before his death.

Wanting to help, Chloe offers to talk to Belle on Kerry’s behalf but, in doing so, she begins to suspect that Al was cheating.

After going through Al’s credit card statements with Victoria, Chloe becomes fully convinced when an estate agent calls and lets slip Al was buying a house for his partner and her child.

Kerry is devastated when Chloe relays this. But will she work out that the partner and child are Chas and Eve?

David puts a proposal forward to Victoria (Credit: ITV)

A spanner in the works for David

David has a brainwave about the shop and decides to start offering a delivery service.

But his plans are thrown into chaos when he receives a speeding ticket that could cost him his licence.

He turns to Victoria and asks her to take the blame for him.

Victoria is horrified but will David be able to convince her to break the law?

