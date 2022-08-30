Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Pregnant Amelia in danger as she sets off to London?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, August 30 2022) reveal Amelia is adamant on going to London, but is she putting herself in danger?

Meanwhile Charles tries to help Naomi, and Chas and Al secretly resume their affair.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of the soap.

Dan fears he’s too late (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia flees the village?

Last week it was revealed that Samson Dingle is the father of Amelia’s baby.

Samson has made it clear he doesn’t want a baby, but Amelia wants to keep her child.

In last night’s episode (Monday, August 29) Lydia got Amelia and Samson together, but it didn’t go to plan when everyone began arguing again.

After Amelia snuck out of the massive row, Amelia and Noah made their relationship official.

However Amelia wasn’t happy being in the village and said she wanted to go to London and stay with her brother Sean.

Tonight Noah tells Amelia that he won’t be joining her in London. She’s devastated but still determined to go through with her plan.

However Charles has overheard Amelia’s plan and tells Dan about her idea to do a runner.

Dan panics his daughter has already gone off to London all alone when a bus pulls away from the village.

Has Amelia gone off to London by herself? Could she be in danger?

Manpreet has had enough (Credit: ITV)

Charles tries to help Naomi

When Ethan and Marcus invite Nate and Naomi to a barbeque that night, they agree to come along.

Meanwhile Charles puts Naomi’s name forward to work at the café.

Later Charles persuades Manpreet to attend the barbeque, but Manpreet is secretly filled with dread knowing Naomi will be there.

At the barbeque, Naomi becomes annoyed with Charles when he meddles in her relationship with Nate.

But she warns him to back off saying it’s too late for him to be giving fatherly advice, leaving Charles upset.

Soon Manpreet becomes fed up with Naomi’s behaviour and puts her foot down.

Chas and Al are back on (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al back on

Al and Chas meets up and he gives her two burner phones, confirming their affair is back on.

Chas is left feeling guilty.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!