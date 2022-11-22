Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Panic in the village as child goes missing

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, November 22) Rishi is thrown into panic when he realises Amba has gone missing in his care.

Meanwhile Chloe accuses Priya of having an affair with Al, and Lydia and Sam decide to be a part of Esther’s life.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Chloe goes to see Priya (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi panics as Amba goes missing

Chloe believes she’s figured out who Al was having an affair with and goes to Take A Vow.

She accuses Priya of having an affair with Al.

Meanwhile Chloe starts to struggle as she feels isolated and alone. She tries to talk to Kerry on the phone.

Later Rishi goes into the café to get a drink for him and Amba, leaving her happily sat outside with her new mittens.

But when Chloe sees Amba on her own, she’s worried about her and takes her back to Keeper’s cottage.

When Rishi comes out of the café he sees Amba is gone and drops the hot chocolate.

He panics as he realises Amba is missing.

But when Priya finds out, she’s sure Chloe is behind it.

She’s furious when she finds her daughter with Chloe and warns Chloe to back off.

Cain has no sympathy for Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain disowns Chas

Meanwhile Chas goes to see Cain in prison.

However he’s not happy to see her.

When she tells him that she’s missing Al, he has no sympathy and says he wants nothing more to do with her.

Samson finds Lydia and Sam with Esther (Credit: ITV)

Samson feels betrayed

At Wishing Well, Lydia hides presents she’s bought for Esther from Samson.

Sam and Lydia are determined to love Esther and be a part of her life, even if Samson won’t.

When Amelia sees the effort Sam and Lydia have gone to, she softens towards them. She is grateful for the gifts.

But when Samson sees Lydia and Sam with Dan, Amelia and Esther in the café, he feels betrayed.

Lydia is determined to make Samson see that Esther is part of their family whether he likes it or not.

Can Liam and Leyla fix their relationship? (Credit: ITV)

Leyla returns

Leyla returns and things are tense between her and Liam spend time together.

But soon their conversation runs out of steam.

As he looks at the letter addressed to Vic, David feels awful (Credit: ITV)

David filled with guilt after betraying Victoria

David goes through the post in the shop and comes across a letter addressed to Victoria from the police ticketing office.

He feels terrible after reading the police fixed penalty notice addressed to Victoria.

When Jacob and Victoria enter and reveal their plans to support David with his delivery scheme, David feels overwhelmed with shame.

Will he tell Vic the truth?

Marlon is worried about his job (Credit: ITV)

Marlon worries about his job

Elsewhere, Marlon worries about his job at the Woolpack going to someone else.

