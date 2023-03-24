Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy continues to struggle as his friends rally round

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Paddy Kirk continues to struggle with his mental health, even as his friends and family rally around.

Can Paddy find the space and comfort he needs at Liam’s place?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Dawn is horrified to learn that Naomi has fallen for Alex.

Can she make Naomi see sense about her new man?

Elsewhere, Noah is outraged by Samson’s attitude. A confrontation between the cousins is looming…

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight in full below.

Last night’s episode saw Paddy and Bear move in with Liam… to mixed feelings from the doc (Credit: ITV)

Paddy continues to struggle

Last night’s episode saw Paddy have a difficult conversation with Chas, packing his bags and moving out of the Woolpack.

Taking Liam up on his offer, he moved in with doctor… with dad Bear in tow.

But, even with his family and friends’ support, Paddy is still struggling with his mental health.

Can Paddy find the space for recovery in Liam’s home?

Having learned about Naomi’s relationship with Alex, Dawn issues Naomi a warning (Credit: ITV)

Dawn tries to fill Naomi in about Alex

Dawn is horrified to learn that Naomi has fallen for Alex.

A storyline last year saw Alex attempt to blackmail Dawn. Upon being released from prison, Alex made Dawn and Billy’s life hell – until her dad, Will intervened.

With Naomi seeing Alex, Dawn attempts to warn her off. But will Naomi listen?

Noah has had enough of Samson’s demands (Credit: ITV)

Noah and Samson face off

Having had enough of Samson’s recent behaviour, Noah confronts his cousin.

Samson has been extorting money from Noah to stay away from Amelia and baby Esther.

Last night’s episode saw Samson demand more money from Noah. With Noah having reached breaking point, the pair square off against one another.

Can Noah put Samson in his place?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!