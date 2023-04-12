Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy and Chas back together as they share a steamy kiss?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that, as they share a tender moment together, Paddy and Chas kiss. Will the estranged husband and wife reconcile their differences?

In other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Will tries to warn Kim about Caleb. But will she pay heed to her husband’s warnings? Elsewhere, Leyla worries after spending the night with Caleb. But will she come to regret her decision?

After a tender moment, Paddy and Chas kiss (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Chas end up in each other’s arms in Emmerdale

Paddy worries about the impact of his absence upon Eve and his family. He offers to spend some time with Eve and Chas as a family.

As he reads to Eve at night, Chas listens in. She’s happy to see her family back together again. Afterwards, Paddy offers Chas a hug. As she melts into his arms, the pair share a kiss.

Their moment is interrupted when Eve calls down from upstairs. Paddy and Chas pull away instantly… but what will happen next? Will Paddy and Chas get back together?

Could this lead to the pair getting back together? (Credit: ITV)

Will issues Kim a warning

Will continues to distrust Caleb. He warns Kim off any involvement with the shady businessman.

It seems as though Will’s warning has sunk in. But did Kim really heed his words? Can Will get through to his wife before the damage is done?

Leyla has spent the night with Caleb… but will she come to regret it? (Credit: ITV)

Leyla worries about the night before

It’s the morning after the night before. After spending the night with Caleb, Leyla frets. She worries about her decision to sleep with Caleb. But Caleb attempts to reassure her.

He tells her that he wants to spend time with her. But will Caleb end up hurting Leyla?

