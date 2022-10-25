Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy learns of Chas and Al affair after Aaron’s shock news?

In latest Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Chas and Al‘s affair may be revealed after Aaron delivers shock news to Paddy.

Will Aaron’s revelation cause Paddy to uncover cheating Chas’s secret?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, cheating Al tries to slow down Kerry’s enthusiasm to move the wedding forward. Can he successfully delay the wedding as he plots his escape with Chas?

Elsewhere, Bob’s resentment towards bossy Bernice grows as the village clear-up continues.

Chas emotionally blackmails Aaron into backing off as he confronts her about the affair (Credit: ITV)

Aaron delivers shock news to Paddy

The storyline continues as Paddy urges Aaron to talk to Chas.

Reluctantly, Aaron agrees.

As they speak, Aaron accuses Chas of still being with Al.

Chas denies Aaron’s accusations, and emotionally manipulates him into backing off.

She is relieved when Aaron reveals that he is considering leaving the village again.

Later, Paddy expresses sadness at the possibility of Aaron leaving.

As Chas hides her true feelings, questions begin to stack up for Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Chas covers for her true feelings, but Paddy begins to suspect that something is amiss.

With questions building in his mind, not everything is adding up.

Will Paddy realise that Chas is cheating on him?

Is Chas and Al’s affair about to be revealed?

As Kerry steps up the wedding plans, Al tells Chas that they will run off together (Credit: ITV)

More Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Al tries to cool Kerry off

Elsewhere in the village, Kerry is excited about her engagement to Al.

However, Al is less than enthused.

He tries to slow down Kerry’s wedding plans.

In secret, he assures Chas that they will run away together.

Can the lovers make their escape before their affair becomes public knowledge?

Bernice gets on Bob’s nerves as her bossiness grows (Credit: ITV)

More Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob grows resentful of bossy Bernice

As the village clean-up continues, Bernice is thriving being in charge.

But Bob grows resentful of her increasing bossiness.

Will a frustrated Bob blow his top?

Is a village feud on the cards?

