Emmerdale spoilers tonight: One villager makes a horrifying discovery after death shock

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, July 14 2022) reveal Dawn makes a horrifying discovery after Beth’s funeral.

Meanwhile Nicola makes a big decision and Mandy tries to help Sandra out.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Dawn finds a little girl (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn is shocked by what she finds at Jade’s house

Dawn is still wondering whether she should attend Beth’s funeral.

However when Billy offers her support, she decides to go.

After the funeral Dawn and her friend Jade reflect on their past.

When she agrees to go back to Jade’s house, she knows it’s not a good idea.

At the dirty house, Dawn finds a child and goes to ask Jade about her.

However Jade is now drugged up and explains the child, called Clemmie, is Beth’s daughter and she has no idea that her mum has died.

Soon Dawn is unnerved when a dangerous man walks into the house.

Dawn tries to help Clemmie by offering to take her home for safety.

She even offers Jade and the man money, but when it turns nasty, Dawn exchanges her shoes and money, grabs Clemmie’s hand and leaves with her.

When Dawn arrives home with Clemmie, Billy urges her to call social services.

But he’s worried when Dawn refuses.

Eventually Billy agrees to letting Clemmie stay with them for one night, but can he convince Dawn to do the right thing?

Jimmy is back (Credit: ITV)

Nicola makes a plea for help

Nicola knows Jimmy will be home soon and knows she has to open up to him back about the toll the attack had on her.

At first Nicola tries to avoid the conversation by turning up for work at the cafe.

But before long Nicola confesses the truth and he’s devastated.

Nicola feels strong as her husband gives her support.

Back home, Nicola makes the decision to share the video of her attack and makes a plea for information on her attackers.

Jimmy supports her decision, but is uneasy.

Matty is upset (Credit: ITV)

Matty is upset about Holly

After the revelation about Suzy’s involvement with Holly, Matty struggles with the fact he was absent from Holly’s death.

Mandy offers Sandra a job (Credit: ITV)

Mandy steps in to help Sandra

Mandy’s taken aback when Vinny tells her Liv’s mum has moved in.

Later Liv’s happy with Mandy’s offer to help Sandra find a job.

Soon Mandy offers Sandra a job at the salon.

