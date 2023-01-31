Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Noah gets bombshell news from aunt Zoe Tate

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday January 31, 2023), Noah’s left in shock when he gets bombshell news from his aunt Zoe Tate.

Noah’s taken aback by the discovery.

What is Zoe Tate’s bombshell in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Zoe has set up a trust fund for Noah (Credit: ITV)

Noah gets bombshell news from Zoe Tate

Noah’s shocked tonight when he gets some bombshell news from Zoe Tate.

Making a discovery, Noah process the news.

His aunt Zoe has set up a trust fund for him in his dad’s name.

What will this mean for Noah?

What will he do with the money?

Will isn’t happy with Kim’s decision (Credit: ITV)

Will clashes with Kim over Sam and Lydia’s future

Over at Home Farm, Will’s furious with Kim as Sam and Lydia get their jobs back.

Will had accused Sam of stealing his watch, causing Kim to fire him.

Lydia supported Sam and quit her job, vowing that Sam never took the watch.

Later on, Nicky found the watch, revealing that baby Thomas has been playing with it.

Now, after learning the truth, Kim reinstates Sam and Lydia.

Will confronts Kim, feeling like she isn’t supporting him.

Kim fails to listen to him, becoming distracted by work.

Are cracks starting to show in Kim and Will’s marriage?

Bernice and Bob’s plan doesn’t work (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob and Bernice’s plan fails

Bob’s been worried that he won’t be able to pay for the B&B.

Nicola won’t buy his shares of the cafe, meaning that he’s struggling to raise the funds.

Finding out that he and Bernice only have three days to pay the deposit on the B&B, the pair are quickly running out of options.

Tonight, Bob and Bernice try to get Jimmy drunk so that he can convince Nicola to buy Bob’s shares of the cafe.

However, they’re disappointed when their plan fails.

How will Bob and Bernice raise the cash?

Arthur’s devastated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur’s school cancels his assembly

Arthur has been busy preparing a school assembly on LGBTQ+ history.

However, he’s soon upset to learn that the school have cancelled the assembly.

He tells Laurel the news.

Laurel’s furious and calls the school to find out why.

They tell her that one parent complained.

Will Arthur fight to do his assembly?

Who complained to the school?

