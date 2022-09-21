Emmerdale Noah and Amelia
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Noah makes huge gesture as he and Amelia reunite

Amelia and Noah are back together

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, September 21, 2022) reveal that Amelia and Noah get back together again.

This comes after Dan confessed to Amelia that he was behind her and Noah’s split.

How will Dan react to seeing the pair together again in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale Noah, Amelia and Dan
Dan confessed to Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan confessed the truth to Amelia

Last night’s episode (Tuesday, September 20, 2022) saw Dan reveal to Amelia that he was responsible for her recent heartbreak.

Announcing the news that him and Harriet were deciding to make a go of things, Amelia tried her best to be happy for the new couple.

However, she then started to think about her own relationship with Noah.

She was dwelling over the way things ended, after Noah dumped her on her birthday.

Dan felt guilty that Amelia was so down about the split and confessed that it was his fault that Noah ended things.

Amelia was devastated at Dan’s betrayal and decided to move out of their house, to be with Noah.

She’d had enough of him trying to protect her.

Emmerdale Noah and Amelia
Amelia and Noah are reunited (Credit: ITV)

Amelia and Noah reunite in Emmedale spoilers

Tonight, Amelia confronts Noah about Dan’s betrayal.

Noah tells her that he never wanted to end things and makes a huge gesture when he promises to support both her and the baby.

The young couple mark their reunion with a kiss.

Later, Dan can’t hide his resentment when he sees Amelia back in Noah’s arms, even though he felt guilty about splitting them up.

Amelia can’t believe that Dan’s trying to interfere with her life when Noah’s been nothing but supportive of her.

Dan’s anger threatens to damage his relationship with Amelia for good.

Will he come round to the idea of the couple being together?

Will Dan realise that Noah isn’t as bad as he first thought?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

