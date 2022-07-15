Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicola’s attacker exposed?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, July 15) reveal Nicola manages to find out the name of a girl who could be behind the attack.

Meanwhile Bernice isn’t happy when Sandra comes to work at the salon.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Nicola tells PC Swirling the new information, but has she done the right thing? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola finds out who attacked her?

Last month Nicola was attacked by a group of teenage girls in a car park.

After the attack Nicola was left with PTSD and scared to leave her home, fearful the girls would show up in the village and hurt her children.

Laurel and Bernice realised something was wrong and tried to get her help.

This week, her husband Jimmy returned to the village after being away on a work trip and found out about Nicola’s struggle.

Nicola decided to post the video of her attack online in the hopes she could find out attacked her.

Tonight Nicola realises the video is gaining more and more attention.

She is determined to find the girls who attacked her and bring them down.

Later Bernice is shown the video online and is shocked to see it was Nicola who posted it.

Soon Nicola believes she has found out the name of one of her attackers.

She calls PC Swirling and he comes over. Nicola gives him an update but has she done the right thing?

Sandra starts her new job (Credit: ITV)

Sandra and Bernice don’t get off to a good start

Meanwhile Sandra arrives at the salon for her first day and is shown the ropes.

When Bernice arrives she isn’t happy to find out Sandra will be shadowing her for the day.

But how will Sandra get on?

