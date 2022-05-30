Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate and Moira resume their affair?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, May 30) reveal Chas grows suspicious as she believes Nate and Moira are resuming their affair.

Meanwhile Faith goes to her chemotherapy appointment and Mack sticks up for Noah when he’s fired from his job.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Wendy overhears Faith talking about her kids (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy reassures Faith

Faith arrives at the hospital for her chemotherapy appointment, dreading her treatment.

The gulf between her and an absent Cain appears to be even more painful when Faith sees another patient with her son.

Soon Faith and the other patient get talking and Faith paints a picture of the perfect family as she lies about Cain and Chas’s whereabouts.

However she’s unaware that Wendy is nearby and overheard everything.

Later Wendy has a chat with Faith and reassures her she finds herself doing the same with Lee.

Chas is suspicious of Moira and Nate (Credit: ITV)

Chas believes Nate and Moira are resuming their affair

Meanwhile Chas grows suspicious when she finds a half-naked Nate talking to Moira in her kitchen.

Moira gives an innocent explanation but Chas isn’t buying it.

She’s convinced she’s walked in on Moira and Nate resuming their affair.

When Moira continues to cover for Faith, Chas overhears her on the phone arranging to meet someone in her empty house.

She becomes convinced Faith is helping Moira rekindle her relationship with Nate and decides she’s going to catch the pair in the act.

Mack sees Noah and Eric arguing (Credit: ITV)

Eric fires Noah

When Eric refuses to give an annoyed Noah any shifts in the B&B, Mack steps in and sticks up for Noah.

Charity overhears and is grateful to see her boyfriend publicly defending her son.

Later Charity thanks Mack for sticking up for Noah and the pair agree to put their argument to one side.

Lydia’s words leave Sam panicking (Credit: ITV)

Sam disappointed

Sam is gutted when he hears an oblivious Lydia slating the caravan he’s secretly been working on.

He quickly covers the fact that he bought it for her.

Will he stop working on the caravan?

