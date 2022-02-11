Emmerdale spoilers tonight: ‘Nasty’ Chloe’s true colours revealed

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Chloe Harris makes a comment to Amelia, leaving her hurt.

Meanwhile Meena is back in the village and Cain is devastated that Kyle won’t see him.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe upsets Amelia

Chloe makes a comment to Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Mandy gave Amelia a makeover for her upcoming dance. However she felt it was too much and she was thrilled when Samson gave her a makeover.

However tonight Amelia is hurt by a barbed comment from Chloe.

Meena’s back

Meena is back (Credit: ITV)

After fleeing the village last month, Meena is back and on a mission.

Meena fled Emmerdale after trying to kill her sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle.

However when she found out her ex-boyfriend, Billy and his fiancée Dawn plan to marry on Valentine’s Day, she began plotting revenge.

After weeks of tormenting Dawn Taylor from afar, Meena finally shows her face and sneaks into the empty church ahead of Dawn and Billy’s big day.

Meanwhile Dawn worries she won’t have a wedding dress in time for her wedding, but Leyla says she’ll put in a call.

Cain devastated

Cain is upset (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Jay Kontzle in Emmerdale? When was he on Britain’s Got Talent?

After discovering Al gave Kyle a phone, Cain was furious. He soon got into an argument with Kyle’s mum Amy, leaving little Kyle scared.

Tonight Cain is devastated that Kyle is scared to be around him.

Laurel and Jai split?

Laurel tells Jai to fix his life (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena makes a dramatic return to the village

Laurel tells Jai to fix his life. Although she still loves him, she just can’t forgive him, leaving Jai broken.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!