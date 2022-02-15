Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Multiple deaths as Meena’s revenge plan takes hold?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena goes after her revenge on Billy and Dawn’s wedding day.

Meanwhile Chas wants to get through to Cain and Liv thinks Vinny is proposing.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena kidnaps Billy and Dawn

Dawn and Billy are held captive by Meena (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Monday, February 14) after Billy and Dawn’s wedding, Dawn was taken by Meena in a limo.

At a remote viaduct, Meena smiles as she taunts Billy and Dawn with her gun.

Billy is horrified when Meena tells him about the little game they’re going to play where he gets to save either himself or Dawn.

She threatens to kill them both if Billy doesn’t make a decision.

Billy tells Dawn he would always take a bullet for her and Meena points the gun and fires… someone is shot.

As it dawns on the villagers that Meena is back, more than one life hangs in the balance as the dramatic week continues.

Meanwhile at Home Farm, Will and the wedding guests are increasingly concerned about Dawn and Billy’s whereabouts.

Chas tries to talk to Cain

Chas gets in and talks to Cain (Credit: ITV)

A determined Chas manages to climb through the window to get to Cain.

His mood doesn’t change as she sits next to him and pulls out another bottle to help him talk things through.

Liv thinks Vinny is proposing

Vinny messes up Valentine’s Day when Liv mistakenly thinks he’s proposing (Credit: ITV)

Vinny and Liv happily play video games while Liv thanks Vinny for taking her mind off of the teenagers who recognised her in The Hide.

When Vinny presents her with a jewellery box, Liv is mortified when she misinterprets the romantic gift as a marriage proposal.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

