Emmerdale spoilers tonight: More heartbreak for Liam

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, March 22) reveal Liam gets news which leaves him worried.

Meanwhile the Dingle family are concerned after hearing about Marlon‘s stroke and Jai is determined to support Laurel.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Liam gets bad news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: More heartbreak for Liam

Last week, Meena shocked the court by pleading guilty to all of her crimes, except the murders of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.

Manpreet realised she would need to testify in court, but the idea of it left her terrified.

After suffering a panic attack, she disappeared for a night and was found the next day by her ex-husband Rishi.

Tonight Liam learns that Manpreet will not be testifying in court and the atmosphere quickly turns sour.

Liam worries he’ll never get justice for Leanna.

Rhona insists to April they will always be family (Credit: ITV)

The Dingle family worry about Marlon

The Dingle family all bond over their mutual concern for Marlon.

Meanwhile Rhona and Mary tells April they’ll always be a family.

Is Marlon going to be okay?

Lydia and Sam encourage Charity to make amends with Chas (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Chas make amends?

After what’s happened with Marlon, Charity goes to see Sam and Lydia. They encourage her to make amends with Chas before she comes to regret it.

Will Charity and Chas put their feud behind them?

Jai wants to help Laurel (Credit: ITV)

Jai steps in to support Laurel

After the news of Marlon’s stroke spreads, Jai is eager to support Laurel in whatever way he can.

Laurel leaves Jai to babysit the kids and he realises how desperately he misses life with his family.

Will Jai try to win Laurel back?

