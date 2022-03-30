Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira plots brutal revenge on Charity

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, March 30) reveals that Moira plots brutal revenge on Charity for hurting Mack.

Meanwhile Mary worries about Rhona and Cathy makes up a lie.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Moira plans revenge (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira plots revenge

A few weeks ago, Charity fired Mack from the pub and she nearly kissed her ex-girlfriend Vanessa.

Mack doesn’t know about the kiss, but when he suggested to Charity that he moved in, she wasn’t keen on the idea.

Upset, Mack ended things with Charity and told him he’s going back to Scotland.

This week, Charity has been missing Mack and is desperate to talk to him.

Tonight Vanessa tells Paddy how she and Charity nearly kissed after the Woolpack reopening.

Later he ends up letting it slip to Moira about the near kiss.

However she’s convinced there was actually a kiss and seethes at Charity for betraying Mack.

Later that day, Moira suggests driving Charity to see Mack in Scotland so the two can talk face-to-face.

Delighted by Moira’s offer, Charity accepts, but she’s completely oblivious Moira has a vengeful scheme in mind.

Mary worries Rhona is putting too much pressure on herself

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Jamie’s death lie exposed as Kim tries to get Millie back?

Marlon regrets his decision

Meanwhile Mary worries Rhona is putting too much pressure on herself.

A lonely Marlon regrets his decision to ban visitors as he’s engulfed by a long silence…

Cathy tells a lie (Credit: ITV)

Cathy tells a lie

After the party a few weeks ago where she shared a kiss with Samson, Cathy has been crushing on her classmate.

Tonight she lies to Amelia that she and Samson are now in a relationship.

But will Samson find out she’s been lying?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Nate cruelly rejects Chloe after sleeping with her

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!