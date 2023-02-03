In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday February 3, 2023), Moira issues a warning to Caleb about Chas and Cain.

Moira tells Caleb to stop with the wishful thinking.

But, why does Moira warn Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Moira talks to Caleb about Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira issues warning to Caleb

Last night (Thursday February 2, 2023), Cain finally warmed to Caleb and asked him to have a drink in The Woolpack with him and Chas.

The three siblings then bonded over memories of Faith.

However, whilst Chas applauded Cain for being honest and allowing Caleb into his life, she made it clear that work was still to be done.

Chas told Cain that whilst Cain had forgiven Caleb, she couldn’t forgive him for what he did to Al.

She still blamed him for fighting with him, resulting in Al’s death.

Afterwards, Caleb made a phone call and revealed to viewers that he was plotting against Cain.

Tonight, Caleb chats with Moira and is full of joy now that he’s started to make peace with Cain.

Moira warns Caleb and tells him that Chas and Cain probably won’t ever have a strong relationship with each other again.

She tells Caleb to stop with his wishful thinking.

But, have Cain and Chas really broken their relationship beyond repair?

Ethan is called into a meeting (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ethan gets called for a meeting

Viewers will know that Greg, a partner at Ethan’s law firm, tried it on with Marcus and then accused Marcus of trying it on with him when Ethan found out.

Ethan then reported Greg for misconduct.

Now, Ethan tells Marcus that he’s been called into a meeting about the investigation against Greg.

But, will Greg face the consequences of his actions?

Laurel worries about her son (Credit: ITV)

Laurel worries about Arthur

Arthur was left devastated when his LGBTQ+ history assembly was cancelled due to a parent complaining.

Laurel was furious and took it up with the school and Councillor Colin.

Meanwhile, Marshall came to check on Arthur to see if he was okay.

He then admitted that he had feelings for Arthur and would like to go on a date with him.

As the pair almost kissed, Marshall’s dad rang him and interrupted things.

Marshall ran off.

Later on, Marshall told Arthur that he wasn’t gay.

As Marshall’s dad came to pick him up from Arthur’s house, Laurel realised that Marshall’s dad was Councillor Colin.

She put two and two together and concluded that Councillor Colin had been the parent who had complained to the school.

Tonight, Laurel has concerns for Arthur.

But, can she help support her son?

