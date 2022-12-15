Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira exposes Chas’s affair to Paddy?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, December 15) Chas is happy to be getting away from the village.

But how much longer can she run from the truth?

Meanwhile Nicky impresses Dawn and Ethan holds a dinner with his boss. But what is his boss after?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Chas and Paddy go away (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira exposes Chas and Al’s affair?

For months Chas was having an affair with Al Chapman.

When her brother Cain found out about the affair, he confronted Al in a barn. But Al ended up getting shot by Cain’s son Kyle.

Cain took the blame and is currently in prison. Meanwhile Kerry’s daughter Chloe knows that Al was having an affair with someone, but hasn’t figured out who.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 14) Chloe told Belle that Al was away with someone on the night Faith died.

Belle, who once caught Chas and Al together at a hotel, quickly realised that Chas never ended things with Al.

Belle thought Paddy deserved to know the truth and came close to telling him when she saw him in the park, but she kept quiet.

Later Moira walked into Wishing Well Cottage and found Belle crying.

Belle ended up confessing to her that Chas had been having an affair with Al. Soon Moira realised that was why Cain confronted Al in the barn.

Will she tell Paddy the truth?

Tonight Chas prepares for her trip away with Paddy. She’s relieved they’re both getting away from it all.

But are they? Will the truth come out?

Nicky gets to know Clemmie and Lucas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky impresses Dawn

This week, Dawn and Gabby hired Nicky to look after Clemmie and Lucas.

Tonight Dawn sees Nicky make an instant connection with Clemmie and Lucas.

Greg comes for lunch (Credit: ITV)

Ethan has a meal with his boss

Ethan invites his boss over for a meal.

Later he’s flustered as Greg arrives but Marcus manages to calm him down.

Greg enjoys his lunch but does he have another agenda?

Marlon is back at work (Credit: ITV)

Marlon starts back at the Woolpack

Rhona’s happy to see Marlon back in his element as he starts back at the pub.

