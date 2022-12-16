Moira looking annoyed and Cain looking angry in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira confronts Cain after bombshell revelation

Moira knows the truth

By Charlotte Rodrigues

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, December 16) Moira goes to see Cain in prison after finding out about Chas and Al’s affair.

Meanwhile David is hopeful when he impresses Victoria.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Moira goes to see Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira confronts Cain after bombshell revelation

This year Chas began an affair with Al and at the time Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry had no idea what was going on behind their backs.

When Chas’ brother Cain found out about the affair, he confronted Al.

But during the confrontation the two men started fighting and Cain’s son Kyle shot Al to defend his dad.

Cain took the blame for killing Al and has gone to prison.

After Al’s death, Kerry’s daughter Chloe went through Al’s bank statements and realised he had been having an affair.

Chloe told Kerry the truth and she left the village for a new job.

This week, Chloe told Belle that Al was with his mystery woman on the night that Faith died.

Belle quickly realised that Al was with Chas and the two never ended their affair.

Belle confronted Chas, telling her that Paddy deserved to know the truth.

As Belle came across Paddy in the park with Eve, it became clear that she wanted to tell him what happened.

Later Moira found Belle crying and she confessed to her that Chas and Al had been having an affair.

She quickly realised that was why Cain confronted Al in the first place.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, December 15) Paddy took Chas on a surprise trip away.

However he took her to the cottage that Al was planning to buy for him and Chas.

Paddy confronted Chas over the affair. When they returned to the village, Moira confronted Chas and blamed her for Cain being in prison.

Tonight Moira rushes off to see Cain in prison. Will she tell him that everyone knows about the affair?

David steps in as Santa (Credit: ITV)

David hopes to reunite with Victoria

When Bear bails as the shop’s Santa, David steps up to be Santa leaving Victoria impressed.

David is hopeful he and Victoria can get back on track.

But will his mistake her enthusiasm for something else?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

YouTube video player

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Cain Dingle David Metcalfe Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Moira Dingle

Trending Articles

Emmerdale fans love the ‘new’ Paddy as they declare: ‘Never thought he had it in him’
Nick Knowles scowling and Prince William and Harry in hard hard
Prince Harry news: Nick Knowles makes heartbreaking confession about William and Harry’s behaviour on DIY SOS special
Prince William and Kate looking sombre, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking worried
William and Kate break silence following fresh Harry and Meghan documentary claims
Prince Harry, Meghan and The Queen
Harry and Meghan: ‘Devastated’ Queen left ‘very low’ after grandson’s attacks on monarchy
Kelsey Parker smiling and with husband Tom
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker declares ‘Tom would be happy for me’ as she opens up on finding new romance
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
William and Kate: Royal fans all have the same theory about Prince Louis after carol service