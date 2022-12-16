Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira confronts Cain after bombshell revelation

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, December 16) Moira goes to see Cain in prison after finding out about Chas and Al’s affair.

Meanwhile David is hopeful when he impresses Victoria.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Moira goes to see Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira confronts Cain after bombshell revelation

This year Chas began an affair with Al and at the time Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry had no idea what was going on behind their backs.

When Chas’ brother Cain found out about the affair, he confronted Al.

But during the confrontation the two men started fighting and Cain’s son Kyle shot Al to defend his dad.

Cain took the blame for killing Al and has gone to prison.

After Al’s death, Kerry’s daughter Chloe went through Al’s bank statements and realised he had been having an affair.

Chloe told Kerry the truth and she left the village for a new job.

This week, Chloe told Belle that Al was with his mystery woman on the night that Faith died.

Belle quickly realised that Al was with Chas and the two never ended their affair.

Belle confronted Chas, telling her that Paddy deserved to know the truth.

As Belle came across Paddy in the park with Eve, it became clear that she wanted to tell him what happened.

Later Moira found Belle crying and she confessed to her that Chas and Al had been having an affair.

She quickly realised that was why Cain confronted Al in the first place.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, December 15) Paddy took Chas on a surprise trip away.

However he took her to the cottage that Al was planning to buy for him and Chas.

Paddy confronted Chas over the affair. When they returned to the village, Moira confronted Chas and blamed her for Cain being in prison.

Tonight Moira rushes off to see Cain in prison. Will she tell him that everyone knows about the affair?

David steps in as Santa (Credit: ITV)

David hopes to reunite with Victoria

When Bear bails as the shop’s Santa, David steps up to be Santa leaving Victoria impressed.

David is hopeful he and Victoria can get back on track.

But will his mistake her enthusiasm for something else?

