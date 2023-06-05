Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira drops a huge bombshell on Cain about their future

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday June 5), Moira drops a huge bombshell on Cain about their future.

After deciding to sell the farm to Kim, Moira finalises these plans and tells Cain that she’s sold their cattle.

But, how will Cain react to this huge bombshell from Moira in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers?

The times has come to say goodbye to Butlers (Credit: ITV)

Moira drops huge bombshell on Cain

Recently, Moira realised that she had no other option but to sell Butlers Farm to Kim after struggling to keep it afloat.

She announced to her family that she would be keeping the house and Holly’s field but the rest would be sold.

Moira was unaware that Caleb had tampered with the farm’s burgers so that she would be more tempted to hand over the land.

Tonight, Moira shocks Cain when she confirms the end of an era. She’s sold the cattle, meaning that their farming days are over.

Caleb tries to get one over on Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky rebels against Caleb

Caleb hacks his way into Kim’s laptop and obtains the password her needs to clear out her account.

Meanwhile, Nicky meets up with Ally and is shocked when Ally suggests that he should marry him instead of Gabby.

Kim and Caleb continue talking through their plans for the stud farm, with Kim asking for Caleb to bring his “architect” Adrian round to look at the land.

Later on, Nicky’s furious when Caleb tells him that they need to change tactics and play a longer game. Unable to carry on pretending, Nicky rebels and tells Caleb that he can’t continue with the plan any longer. But, will Caleb convince him to change his mind?

What will Sarah do? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah battles with the truth

Tonight, Charity struggles as Mack spends more time with Chloe and his son, Reuben.

Sarah battles with telling Charity the truth about Chloe and Mack spending the afternoon with each other. But, will she be honest about what she knows?

Who is on the phone? (Credit: ITV)

Charles receives a mystery phone call

At the moment, Charles’ mum, Claudette, is staying with him after revealing that she is homeless.

She had been faking back pain in a bid to stay with Charles and Manpreet as she’d lost her home.

Now, Charles receives a mystery phone call and rushes off. But, who could the mystery person be?

Poor Rishi (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi feels lonely

Rishi confides in Charles that he’s feeling lonely at home alone since Priya moved away.

Meanwhile, Belle suggests to Tom that he finds a house in the village. But, could Tom be the housemate Rishi seeks?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!