Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena uses Wendy in her bid to walk free

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, April 5 2022) reveal Meena calls Wendy as a witness for the defence.

Meanwhile Kim is furious when Millie can’t come to Thomas’s christening and Vanessa manages to secure a date.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

What is Meena planning? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena calls Wendy as a defence witness

Manpreet wonders what Meena’s got planned when she hears that Wendy has been called as a witness for the defence.

She bravely prepares to take the stand.

Manpreet enlists Ethan’s help as she braces herself for the defence interrogation.

Kim isn’t happy that Millie can’t attend (Credit: ITV)

Kim suspicious as Millie falls ill

In yesterday’s episode (Monday, April 4) Kim was thrilled when she managed to convince Hazel to bring Millie to the village for Thomas’s christening.

However things don’t quite go to plan for Kim.

Tonight Kim is furious when Hazel tells her that Millie is too poorly to attend Thomas’s christening.

Suspicious of Hazel’s intentions, Kim prepares to battle Gabby to delay the christening until Millie is better.

Meanwhile Arthur is completely thrilled when Gabby asks him to be Thomas’s godfather.

Vanessa is pleased to secure a date with Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa secures a date

After bumping into Suzy again in yesterday’s episode Vanessa is secretly pleased when she manages to secure a dinner with her.

Chloe and Nate get cosy in the pub (Credit: ITV)

Chloe and Nate have a drink

Last week Nate was upset when he was unable to see his daughter Frankie.

It’s become clear he’s struggling with Tracy and Frankie living away from the village.

In last night’s scenes Nate and Ryan went to the pub for a drink.

Tonight Chloe and Nate find themselves getting cosy in the pub together.

