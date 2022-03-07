Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena traps Manpreet as she visits her in prison

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena sets up a trap for Manpreet as she visits her in prison.

Meanwhile Rhona’s mother Mary arrives in the village and Chas has a plan to ruin Charity’s pub launch.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena tricks Manpreet

Manpreet visits Meena (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet has agreed to visit Meena in exchange for her confession but is questioning her decision.

When Manpreet finally arrives at the prison, Meena tells her that they both have to take responsibility for their actions; meaning that Manpreet will have to reveal that she lied to the police in her testimony to protect Liam.

Manpreet loses it at Meena’s audacity and slaps her across the face.

After slapping Meena, Manpreet is relieved when her sister seems to agree to confess to her crimes.

Manpreet returns to the village where she meets Charles and he’s relieved to hear Manpreet’s agreed to confess.

However back at the police station, it looks like Meena is completely turning the tables on Manpreet.

Meena lies to the police and tells them that Manpreet was the one who killed Andrea.

She’s determined to take Manpreet down with her. Could Manpreet end up in prison for Meena’s crime?

Rhona’s mum arrives

Mary arrives (Credit: ITV)

Rhona gets down on one knee to propose, but her attempt is ruined when her mother, Mary, suddenly arrives.

Chas tries to ruin Charity’s launch

Chas has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Chas are still not seeing eye to eye with the Woolpack and with the B&B set to have big events on the same day, things are getting complicated.

Not only is Charity annoyed the Woolpack refit isn’t quite ready, but Chas has accepted a job at the B&B.

Soon Mandy and Chas meddle by deciding to hold Liv and Vinny’s engagement party in the B&B knowing it will directly clash with the grand launch of the pub.

When Charity finds out about the plan, she puts on a brave face to cover her hurt, knowing the family will all be at the engagement party rather than her reopening.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.

